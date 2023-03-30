Share:

KARACHI-The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has halted admissions in Metropolitan University, Karachi and advised parents and students not to apply to the institution. According to official sources in HEC on Wednesday, Metropolitan University, Karachi was chartered by the Government of Sindh in the private sector and recognised by Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan. The university was allowed to offer undergraduate degree programmes (i.e., BBA, BS-Commerce, BS-Education, and BS-Islamic Studies) with 40 seats per semester only through its principal seat located at Sector 34-A, KDA Scheme # 33, Main University Road, Malir Cantt, Karachi, the sources informed.

Accordingly, HEC shall recognise/attest the degrees of students enrolled in only the above-mentioned degree programmes as per data shared by the university in line with HEC directions/guidelines and subject to fulfilment of all legal/codal formalities. However, due to gross violations, operating through unauthorised campuses/study centres (located at Sukkur, Larkana, Quetta, Rawalakot, Islamabad, and Chakwal) and non-adherence to HEC guidelines, the admissions of Metropolitan University, Karachi have been stopped by the Commission w.e.f. August 5, 2022.

“Students and the public at large are hereby advised not to seek admission to Metropolitan University, Karachi. Otherwise, the degrees of students enrolled in the Metropolitan University after the cutoff date (i.e ., August 5, 2022) shall not be recognised by HEC,” the sources added.