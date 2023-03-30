Share:

KHYBER - Iftar dinners have been organized for pedestrians, mostly Afghan nationals, at Torkham crossing. Since the first Ramzan, passengers on either side of the border have been able to break their fast under the banner of Tanzeem-e-Nojawanan Qabail.

A group of organizers in Torkham began serving pakora, fruit cold drinks, and two dishes to 300-500 pedestrians daily with self-funding and were later joined by philanthropists. They noticed that Afghan passengers were left without Iftar arrangements last year, so they began setting up “dastar-khwan” for pedestrians, daily wagers, and labourers in Torkham. The local administration in Landi Kotal Bazaar also arranged dastar-khwan to serve non-locals, the poor, and others, while other philanthropists regularly set up Iftar arrangements for believers in Bazaar mosques.