LAHORE - Due to the special efforts of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the process of promotion of about 2000 officers and personnel in the Punjab Police has been completed according to their merit and seniority. In the promotion board sessions chaired by IG Punjab, 41 DSPs were promoted to SP, 85 inspectors were promoted to DSP and 270 sub-inspectors were promoted to the posts of inspectors and senior traffic wardens. Similarly, The process of more than 1500 promotions on the posts of constables to head constables, head constables to ASIs, ASIs to sub-inspectors in the ranges and districts has also been almost completed and the notifications of promotions in this regard are also being issued in a phased manner. IG Punjab met 41 DSPs who were promoted to the post of SP at the Central Police Office and pinned them new ranks along with Additional IGs, DIGs and other senior officers. Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, on Wednesday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA). Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe Cities Authority Kamran Khan welcomed the CCPO. Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting of senior police officers of Lahore Police district in Punjab Safe Cities Authority. DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, COO Punjab Safe Cities Authority Kamran Khan, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, SP Security Dost Muhammad, all SsP of Operations and Investigation Wings, SP Dolphin Squad Zohaib Ranjha, SP CRO Ayesha Butt and other concerned officers attended the meeting.
