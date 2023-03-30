Share:

ISLAMABAD-IMARAT Builders Mall (IBM), a complete solution for building materials, furniture, and other related construction products, has signed a strategic partnership with FUJI HD, a recognised global leader in elevator and escalator manufacturing.

With this signing, IBM aims to strengthen its position in the construction industry and provide its customers with superior quality elevators and escalators. FUJI HD is renowned for its advanced technology and professional manufacturing capabilities. Founded in 1987, FUJI has established itself as a modernised and professional elevator manufacturer that integrates design, development, manufacturing, sales, installation, and maintenance as a whole. The company has a global presence, serving customers in over 100 countries. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman IMARAT Group Shafiq Akbar said, “We are pleased to sign with FUJI HD, which is a global leader in elevator and escalator manufacturing.” “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to provide our customers with the best-in-class products and services,” Farhan Javed, Group Director Graana.com and IMARAT Hospitality, added. It is worth mentioning that IBM is a one-stop-shop for all construction material needs. It offers a wide range of products, including cement, steel, bricks, tiles, and sanitary fittings, to name a few.

“With this signing, IBM aims to add FUJI’s superior quality elevators and escalators to its product portfolio and provide its customers with a comprehensive range of construction solutions,” said Farhan Javed, Group Director Graana.com and IMARAT Hospitality. IMARAT Group is a leading real estate company in Pakistan with over 7 years of experience in the industry. The company has a diverse portfolio of projects, including residential, commercial, and industrial properties. IMARAT Builders Mall (IBM) is the construction material product of the IMARAT Group and offers a wide range of products and services to customers in the construction industry.