Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was granted exemption from appearance in the Toskhana case being heard by a district and sessions court in the federal capital.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the ruling after hearing arguments from former prime minister’s legal team and prosecutor Amjad Parvez.

During the hearing, the PTI chief’s lawyer filed an exemption plea for three days and argued that the Islamabad bar was holding protests for three days.

Amjad Parvez said that it was must for the suspect to ensure his attendance in court during the trial. He said the PTI chief should have appeared before the court even if his lawyers wanted to join the protest.

In reply, Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Harris said his client was facing threats and the government had also withdrawn his security. Mr Harris pleaded with the court to accept the exemption plea.

The judge asked both sides to help the court in fixing the next hearing of the case with mutual consultation. At this, Khawaja Harris requested for adjournment of the hearing for two weeks. Haris also asked why the court is speeding up this case. “It’s SC’s observation to announce verdict in criminal cases within 90 days,” the prosecutor said.

Amjad Parvez asked the court to indict Imran Khan and fix the date of the case after Eid. Later, Judge Zafar Iqbal accepted the exemption plea and adjourned the hearing till April 29.