Share:

RAWALPInDI - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali on Wednesday has ordered District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum to arrest the killer of an inspector of Punjab Police immediately, informed a police spokesman. Following the orders of RPO, the DPO Jhelum nasir Mehmood Bajwa has costotued police teams to nab the suspected killer, Tariq, for allegedly killing brother Inspector Khalid Mehmood, he said.

According to him, a man namely Tariq murdered his brother Inspector Khalid Mehmood with a blunt weapon over a domestic dispute in the house located at Kala Dev. After committing the crime, the suspected killer managed to escape from the scene. Body of the deceased was moved to DHQ Hospital Jhelum for autopsy. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar wherein a murder case was registered against him.The spokesman added RPO took notice of brutal murder and directed DPO Jhelum to round up the fleeing killer. Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of Inspector Khalid Mehmood was held at Police Lines, Jhelum.

DPO Jhelum nasir Mehmood Bajwa, DSP Headquarters, SHOs and other police officers attended the funeral prayer. On the other hand, a man was shot at and injured critically at Baraf Khana Chowk, informed sources. Rescue 1122 rushed the victim to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as Sultan Khan (52). Police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of the eyewitnesses, they said.