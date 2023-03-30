Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz slammed on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, saying the institutions could not run at the latter’s will.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Nawaz schooled the deposed premier, saying, "It is a weird joke to see Imran taking the name of the constitution despite the fact that he has been declared as the certified violator of the constitution."

"The conspiracy you plotted with the help of the facilitators has been exposed. Now is the time for you to remain silent," added Ms Nawaz.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ms Nawaz lambasted Mr Khan, saying the latter had now become the biggest absconder in connection with the violation of law.

Addressing a public gathering, Ms Nawaz said the nation will not let Mr Khan to rule the country again. She bashed Mr Khan over his speech at Minar-e-Pakistan, saying, "Imran was presenting his 10-point agenda. What about the 10-point agenda when he was in power for four years." She warned Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial against "following" Mr Khan.

She schooled Mr Khan, saying, "Imran is the first person to tell a new story every now and then in connection with his assassination attempt. As sometimes he blames Punjab IG and other times Rana Sanaullah for planning to kill him."

Ms Nawaz continued to berate the deposed premier, saying, "The drama, Imran was staging in connection with the US conspiracy has been thwarted. Now he is complaining about the country from other countries like a child."

She went on to recall that Mr Khan had sold the Toshakhana gifts.

Speaking about providing free flour to the people, Ms Nawaz said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was providing free flour to the people despite severe economic crunch.