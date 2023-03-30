Share:

LAHORE - Team Japan has defeated Pakistan 1-0 in the WJT Boys Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying in Kuching, Malaysia on Wednesday. Japan players played tremendous tennis and didn’t allow Pakistani players to play freely, thus winning the crucial match to strengthen their position on the points table.

Meanwhile, Indonesia thumped Iran by 2-0. Earlier, Pakistan team beat Iran 2-1 and edged out Indonesia also by 2-1. It is worth mentioning here that there are five qualification zones: Africa, North/Central America, South America, Europe and Asia/Oceania. In the larger zones, there are two rounds of qualification. At the Finals, 16 teams are drawn into four round-robin groups, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the quarterfinals of a knock-out draw to crown the champions.