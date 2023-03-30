Share:

A Japan's leading trading company has reportedly offered Pakistan to sell Russian oil and Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) to Pakistan at 35 per cent less than the global market's prices.

The Japanese company partners with an Irish company for the purpose.

It is learnt that the representative of the Japanese company made this offer to the ambassador of Pakistan in Tokyo. The meeting was arranged by Pak-Japan Business Council president Rana Abid Hussian, who is a leading Pakistani businessman in Japan.

The company's representative informed the Pakistani envoy about the details of oil and LNG supplies. He said the company and its partner company in Ireland have a license to sell Russian oil and Nigerian LNG and that if the Pakistani government is interested in buying oil and gas, the Japanese company will be able to sell it at a price lower than global rates.

On the occasion, Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar said Pakistan could consider this offer while adhering to the international laws. "We will inform the relevant departments with all the details of this offer and if there is a response from Islamabad, the Japanese company will be informed," the Pakistani envoy was quoted as having said.

Pakistani entrepreneur Rana Abid Hussain was of the view that Pakistan is currently facing a serious economic crisis, so it should not have any problem in purchasing cheap oil and gas keeping in mind all the international laws.