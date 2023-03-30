Share:

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced that Karachiites will not tolerate the conspiracy to under-report population of Karachi in the 7th census.

He expressed these views at Idara Noor-e-Haq — the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Wednesday. On the occasion, he announced that the JI will be holding a protest camp outside the Sindh Governor House against attempts to once again under-report the population of the mega city.

He reiterated grave concerns over the census 2023 and said that the party will use all available forums against the undemocratic designs reflecting in the census process.

The JI leader once again demanded of the authorities to count each and every citizen living in Karachi as a resident of the megalopolis. He said that the entire populace of the city should be counted in full.

He said that Karachiites had been demanding their due rights and not alms. Karachi needs actual recording of its population and representation in the provincial and national assemblies on the basis of its actual population.

Engr Naeemur Rehman said that unfortunately the ruling parties were not willing to play their due role in connection with actual counting of Karachi’s population. Everyone in the political arena wants to enjoy the rule over the mega city but doesn’t want the city to have its rights.

On the occasion, he lambasted the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Pakistan People Party over their dual standards when it comes to rights of Karachi and Karachiites.

He further said that the ruling PPP was afraid of census in Karachi as the result of the census will not only lead to a chief minister from the mega city but also will shake the feudalism that provides bases for the rule of the PPP in interior areas of the province.

He also demanded of the government and the relevant authorities to bring transparency in the process of census. He said that there should a mechanism to check the registration of people and statistics on block code level. Each and every person should be counted where he or she lives, he added.