Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the country’s overall political situation and other pressing matters.

The meeting, which took place at the PM House, saw the two leaders exchange views on the current state of affairs in Pakistan.

During the discussions, Maulana Fazlur Rehman congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz on the recent legislation, the Supreme Court practice and procedure bill 2023, which was passed by the National Assembly.

The JUI-F chief and the Prime Minister also discussed the future political strategy for the country. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and both leaders expressed their commitment to work together for the betterment of the country.