PESHAWAR - Justice Musarrat Hilali will be­come the first female Chief Jus­tice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on April 1 after the retire­ment of current Chief Justice Qa­iser Rasheed. She would be the second female who would be­come CJ of a high court after Justice Tahira Safdar, the CJ of Balochistan High Court.

Justice Musarrat Hilali is among the senior-most judges of PHC and would serve as CJ till her retire­ment. Born in Peshawar on August 08, 1961, she received Law Degree from Khyber Law College Pe­shawar University and enrolled as an Advocate of District Courts in 1983, as an Advocate of the High Court in 1988 and as an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2006.

Being a female she had several achievements in her career including being the first female elected office bear on the post of Secretary at the bar from 1988-1989, vice president at the bar (twice) from 1992 to 1994, General Secretary 1997-1998, first female twice elected as an executive member of Supreme Court Bar Association(SCBA) from 2007-2008 and 2008-2009. She was also the first female Addition­al Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from November 2001 to March 2004 and was later ap­pointed as the first female Chairperson Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Environmental Protection Tribunal.

She also served as the first female Ombudsman for the Protection against Harassment of Wom­en at Workplace. She was elevated to the Bench as Additional Judge on March 26, 2013, and con­firmed as a permanent judge of the Peshawar High Court on March 13, 2014.