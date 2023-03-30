Share:

KARACHI-An important meeting of the Coordination Committee for Monitoring Flood Relief Activities in Sindh constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan was held in the Sindh Secretariat under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah.

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, MPA Nawab Sardar Khan Chandio, Secretaries of Provincial Departments, Officials NHA, NDMA and PDMA among others participated in the meeting.

While presiding over the meeting, Shah said that the rains and flood situation caused a lot of damage to the country’s economy, especially agriculture, to avoid this situation in the future, the federal and provincial governments have to work together. He said that the federal government was making a flood protection plan and the provincial government should also send its projects regarding flood protection to the federal government so that these plans are approved on time.

In the meeting, Rajput informed about the rehabilitation of the flood victims and said that the Sindh government had conducted a house-to-house survey to assess the damage in the flood-affected areas and according to the survey, 21 lakh houses in different areas of the province are affected.

He added that the Sindh government had decided to rebuild these houses for the rain victims with the support of the World Bank, for which the World Bank is providing 500 million dollars and the Sindh government is providing 250 million dollars. Chief Secretary Sindh further added that for the construction of houses implementation partners are in the field and the construction of 10 thousand houses will start in May.

He added that the Sindh government is giving 5000 rupees per acre to the farmers of up to 25 acres, in which in the first phase, the farmers who have 12.5 acres of land are being given at the rate of 5000 per acre. The Chief Secretary of Sindh further said that roads, schools, irrigation network and health facilities of the province were affected due to rains and floods.

“A project worth 2 billion dollars will be started soon to restore the Irrigation system with the support of the World Bank and the Asian Bank. He further said that Sindh is the only province where the provincial government persuaded multi-donors for projects worth 2 billion dollars. He further said that according to the survey of the Education Department, 20 thousand schools have been affected by the rains and the provincial government is engaging the Asian Development Bank for the rehabilitation of these schools. Chief Secretary Sindh while informing the preparations regarding monsoon rains in Karachi said that the road and sewage system in Karachi is being improved and 42 main drains of the city are being cleaned.

He said that they are making a contingency plan for all the districts for the upcoming monsoon rains, for which all the Deputy Commissioners have been tasked. In the meeting, the Chief Secretary Sindh further informed that the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is being activated at the district level as well.

The Federal Minister for Water Resources said that whatever contingency plan the Sindh government makes for monsoon rains should be shared with the federal government. The federal government will also fully support the provincial government. He asked all the provincial secretaries that the issues with the federal government should be sent through this committee and he will try to resolve the issues as soon as possible.