Share:

BERLIN - King Charles III arrived in Germany with the Queen Consort on Wednesday for his first overseas state visit as monarch, after the first part of the trip to France was postponed. Landing at Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Wednesday afternoon local time for the start of their three-day visit, they were welcomed with a gun salute as two military jets carried out a fly past. German officials greeted the King and Queen Consort when they stepped off the plane.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender, rolled out the red carpet for the visiting monarch. They greeted Charles and Camilla at Pariser Platz with a full ceremonial welcome. It’s the first time a head of state has been officially welcomed at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate rather than at Schloss Bellevue, the official residence of the German president. As the royals stepped out of the car, the crowd cheered, with supporters eagerly waving German and Union Jack flags above their heads.

The national anthems of both nations played, after which the King, accompanied by the president, inspected the honor guard before delighting crowds by making their way over to greet members of the public. Camilla, wearing a turquoise dress and coat with a hat by Irish milliner Philip Treacy — and accompanied by Budenbender, did the same on the other side of Pariser Platz. There was a noticeable security presence in central Berlin, with around 900 police officers deployed Wednesday, according to CNN’s German affiliate n-tv. Crowds gathered at Brandenburg Gate were made up of general public, school groups, members of the Royal British Legion, as well as British Embassy employees and their families. among the crowd was alexander Woskanjan, from Berlin.

The 35-year-old told CNN that he was happy Charles’ first foreign trip of his reign was to Germany. “after the Second World War, we couldn’t wish that the first destination … [would be] Germany. and now, so many things have normalized and both armies are working together.” Woskanjan added: “It’s good, good vibes. and I think that the [German] President Frank-Walter Steinmeier really will be smiling all the time.” For 59-yearold Christophe, who didn’t give his surname, this wasn’t his first royal event.

Having been a fan of the British monarchy for two decades, he visited London last year for the late Queen’s state funeral and platinum jubilee celebrations. He told CNN he’d traveled from Hamburg to welcome the King to Berlin on Wednesday. “I’m really hoping that [the visit] will heal the wounds that Brexit has done to the European countries,” he said. “I hope it will strengthen the relationship between Germany and the United Kingdom.”