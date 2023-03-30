Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU) in Peshawar is planning to build a general teaching hospital with 300 beds on its main campus in Hayatabad. The hospital will offer clinical research and research facilities in fields such as emergency, radiology, pathology, and more.

This decision was made during the 14th meeting of HoDs, which was attended by deans, heads of various institutes/departments, and Registrar Prof Dr Saleem Gandapur. Previous decisions were reviewed, and progress was deemed satisfactory. The VC proposed the establishment of a modern university general hospital that will provide clinical training to students and diagnostic and treatment services to people in the province and neighbouring Afghanistan at reduced rates.

The hospital will be run by an independent professional management board, with overall supervision provided by the university syndicate. A high-level committee was formed to prepare the working paper and obtain the necessary approval from the HEC.