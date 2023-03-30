Share:

Peshawar - Chief secretary Khyber pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry presided over a meeting to review free flour distribution at the Civil secretariat on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries, commissioners, aIG Operations police, Deputy Commissioners, Utility Store, and BISP officials. It was reported that over 1.4 million households had already received free flour, and more than 180,000 families had received flour on the day of the meeting.

The program aims to benefit a total of 5.7 million families. The Chief secretary of Khyber pakhtunkhwa announced that there is no shortage of flour and that the government will provide free flour to eligible families. The public is requested to cooperate with the government to ensure timely distribution. Meanwhile, the Kp Chief secretary also chaired a high level meeting on zoom regarding the distribution of free flour in Dir Lower on Wednesday.

The meeting was told that free flour had been provided to 64340 people out of 212285 registered beneficiaries in Dir Lower. If one person in the family gets the flour package, then he should not come second time to avoid unnecessary rush, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry directed the meeting. a total of 212,285 people are registered beneficiaries of the Benazir Income support programme in Dir Lower and so far 64340 people have been provided three bags of 10kg each. All the free flour distribution points of the utility stores in Dir Lower have been reserved for women. Free flour distribution points are being added where there is more rush, the meeting was told. The free flour distribution will continue till the end of ramadan and all the beneficiaries will get free flour. In light of the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, all the assistant Commissioners, additional assistant Commissioners, District Food Controllers, Tehsildars are inspecting the free flour distribution, the meeting was informed.