ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) late Wednesday notified elections in the Khyber Pakhunkhwa province on October 8, 2023, same date fixed for polls in the Punjab province.
The date of elections is scheduled following KP Governor Ghulam Ali ‘s letter to ECP for fixing October 8,2023 for polls in the province. Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali recently asked electoral watchdog to hold elections in KP province on a same fixed for polls in Punjab province on October 8,2023.
Governor KP, in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja, sharing reason of new wave of terrorism asked to delay elections for more five months.
He argued, in a letter, that the polls would be better to schedule on a same date fixed for Punjab province. Governor has earlier given May 28, 2023 for polls in his province but later backtracked.
He mentioned that the fresh wave of terrorism has been taking place in the northwestern province on a daily basis, so in such a situation elections should be postponed till October 8,2023.
He said major terrorist activities include cross-border fire in North Waziristan, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on an army vehicle in Kohat, heavy exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan on March 15, unknown terrorists fire on Khyber’s Bara Police Station on March 19. Governor further mentioned that a terrorist attack took on a police station in DI Khan followed by a search operation by the army, resulting in the martyrdom of three army soldiers on the night between March 21 and 22.