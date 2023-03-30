Share:

QUETTA - A Lev­ies Force investigation officer was injured in remote bomb blast at Dhadar area of Bolan on Wednesday. According to po­lice sources, a remote control bomb was fixed with motorbike by unidentified men and it has been parked at Rinda Ali Ba­zaar which was exploded when Mach Levies Force Vehicle was crossing the area. As a result, Levies Force investigation offi­cer was injured on the spot. The injured was rushed to a near­by hospital for medical aid. Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the site cordoned off the entire area started to trace out suspects. Further investiga­tion was underway.