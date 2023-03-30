Share:

LAHORE - The evening shift of the outdoor department in the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) is a blessing for citizens. These views were expressed by Interna­tional Human Rights Movement Central Chairman Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan during his visit to the OPD, LGH here on Wednesday. He said that a large number of people were benefiting from this facility every day. Citizens who were unable to go outdoors in the morning for their medi­cal issues during the day due to their personal engagements, now they could avail OPD eve­ning shift after leaving their offices, he added. He appreciated the Principal PGMI/AMC/LGH Prof Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar who was striv­ing for welfare of the poor and the sick and said that far-reaching reforms of the principal for further innovation in the medical facilities available at the LGH were unable to be denied. Nasir Iqbal said the LGH was the only govern­ment hospital in Punjab where a second shift of OPD was working for the convenience of citi­zens. He demanded that government hospitals of all four provinces including Punjab should start evening shifts in their respective outdoor departments by imitating the LGH.