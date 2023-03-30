Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted one-time permission to Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill to travel America for four weeks. A three-member bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Shahbaz Gill challenging the step of putting his name on exit control list ( ECL). The bench also sought a reply from the federal government to the petition. The PTI leader had approached the court against putting his name on the ECL.