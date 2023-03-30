Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has been moved for the recovery of Azhar Mashwani, the focal person on Digital Media to PTI chief Imran Khan.

Mashwani went missing on March 23, whereas, his wife wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take notice.

Azhar Siddiq advocate has moved the plea for the recovery of Azhar Mashwani in the high court.

The plea stated that basic human rights are being violated, six days have passed but there is no clue about Mashwani. “As per law, the suspect has to be presented before the court within 24 hours of arrest.”

The LHC has been pleaded with to pass orders about the details of cases registered against Mashwani and his immediate recovery.

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan also condemned the ‘abduction’ of the party’s social media head Mashwani, castigating Islamabad and Punjab police for ‘breaking all the laws with impunity’.