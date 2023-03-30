Share:

RAWALPInDI - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday reprimanded the investigators of anti-graft body for not challenging the bail of PML-n ex-Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan in Walayat Complex corruption reference while urging apex court to take action against 8 officers of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). “You are not going after a powerful politician who is allegedly the main beneficiary of Walayat Complex land scam but are moving petition for bail cancellation of 8 poor officers of RDA who obtained bails from a lower court,” observed Chaudhry Justice Abdul Aziz.

The judge also issued notice to PML-n former Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan to appear before the court. Earlier, the Special Public Prosecutor of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region filed an application before LHC Rawalpindi and pleaded for cancellation of bails of 8 officers of RDA for their alleged involvement in Walayat Complex corruption reference.

The 8 officers of RDA included Chief Town Planner Jamshed Aftab, Director Architecture Shujah Ali, Deputy Director Planning Sami Ullah niazi, ex-DD Planning Ijaz Ahmed, ex Assistant Director Building Control Atif Mehmood, Building Inspector Chaudhry Shafique, Sceheme Inspector Safdar Shah etc. He argued before the court that the officers of RDA are involved in malpractices and corrupt practices but a lower court granted them bail in the Walayat Complex scam. He urged the judge to cancel the bails of the said officers.

Opposing the arguments of ACE RR Prosecutor, RDA Law Officer Shehzad said that the anti-graft body had not challenged the bail of former Senator of PML-n Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan who was the main beneficiary in the land scam within due time period but had rushed to court for cancellation of bails of officers of civic body.

On this, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz asked the ACE RR investigators as to why they had not challenged the bail of an influential MP of PML-N and are trying to cancel the bails of RDA officers. “Why don’t you go after a high and mighty but punish relevantly poor and weak government officers,” the judge said. Apex court judge issued notice to Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan and postponed the hearing for two weeks.

ACE RR had registered a case number 9 under sections 420/467/471/409/167 of PPC and 5/2/47 of PCA on complaint of the then DG RDA Ammara Khan against PML-n ex-Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, officers of land revenue department and RDA officers. A lower court had granted bails to accused a few days ago in Walayat Complex land scam.