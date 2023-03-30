Share:

KASUR - A man was shot dead by his nephews over land dispute, in the jurisdiction of Khudian police station here on Wednesday.

According to police, Muhammad Ahmad, a rescue-1122 official, was standing outside of his house in Khudian Khas when his neph­ews— Sajid Ali and Majid allegedly opened fire at him and fled the scene. He received crit­ical bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to DHQ Hospital, Ka­sur for postmortem. However, raids were be­ing conducted to arrest the suspect.

Meanwhile, a dacoit with injuries was ar­rested during a police encounter at Bhonki Morh, in the limits of Sadr police station. The police seized a pump action gun from the accused. A police team was taking an under custody accused Yasin for recovery of looted valuables when his three accomplices at­tacked the police team with fire arms to get released of their accomplice. The police re­turned fire in self-defence.

As a result, an attacker Jehangir aka Jehan­giri sustained bullet injuries and was arrested by police. The police shifted the injured sus­pect to THQ Pattoki for treatment. The arrest­ed dacoit was wanted by police in more than 10 cases of robbery, street crime etc. Raiding teams had been constituted for the arrest of fleeing outlaws.