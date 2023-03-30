Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s promising tennis star Mikaeel Ali Baig has advanced into semis Somoni Cup U14 being played in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Mikaeel was off to a flying start in the quarterfinals, where he was up against Daler Ulugov of Uzbekistan.

The Pakistani youngster put his opponent under pressure right from the word go and never allowed to play freely, thus winning the first set by 6-1. He seemed more composed and professional in the second set, which he won without losing a single point (6-0), thus made it into the semifinals of the U14 singles, where he will take on top seed DanialmoshtaghifardMoshtaghifard of Iran, who defeated Akmal Arabdjanov of Uzbekistan.

But Pakistani pair of Mikaeel and Zohaib Afzal Malik lost their boys U14 doubles semifinals against Iran-South Korean duo of Moshtaghifard and Siyun Kim by 0-6, 2-6. Meanwhile, Zohaib lost his boys U14 singles quarterfinal against Imran Ahundov of Turkmenistan 0-6, 0-6. Sharing his views from Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Mikaeel said: “I am glad to reach the boys singles U14 semifinals of the ATF event in the first go. I am now more committed to give my best against the Irani opponents and earn a place in the final.”