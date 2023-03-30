Share:

ISLAMABAD, - Former Central Ruet- e-Hilal Committee Chair­man Mufti Muneedur Rehman has declared the minimum amount for Sadqa-e-Fitr at Rs 320 per person, which is an obligatory charitable dona­tion that Muslims are required to pay during the holy month of Ramazan. The rate is based on the prices of staple food such as flour, dates, rai­sins, cheese or barley, as per the Islamic Shariah. The importance of Sadqa-e-Fitr lies in helping the poor and needy people in society, especially during the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. This act helps the poor and needy during the upcom­ing Eid-ul-Fitr and is a way for Muslims to give back to their community and earn blessings from Allah Almighty. According to Mufti Muneeb, the market price of 2.25 kilograms of flour, the amount for Fitrana is calculated as Rs 320 per head. The faithful who want to pay Fitrana equal to the price of barley, and dates should pay mini­mum Rs 480 and Rs 2,800 per head respectively. Similarly, the faithful wanted to pay Fitrana at the rate of raisin should pay Rs 6,400 per head for first class dates and Rs 4,800 per person for sec­ond class raisin. A Muslim, who possesses food in excess of his needs, must pay Sadqa-e-Fitr before the Eid prayers. If the person is a breadwinner, he should also pay Sadqa-e-Fitr for his dependents, such as wife, children, dependent relatives or servants. Mufti Muneeb also advised the people to pay the amount to the poor before Eid-ul-Fitr so that they could also celebrate the festival. The most deserving people for Sadqa-e-Fitr are close relatives followed by neighbours and the poor.