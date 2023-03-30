Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Excise and Narcotics Control Manzoor Afridi while briefing on the Labour Directorate’s performance at his office in Civil Secretariat Peshawar, emphasized the need to improve the performance of the labour department to enhance the region’s capacity and production. He believes that by doing so, the global rating and reputation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also improve.

The Director of Labour briefed the minister on the performance of the Labour Directorate, including the implementation of labour laws, labour-friendly legislation, weights and measures, operation of labour courts and tribunals, worker welfare, social security, and increasing labour productivity.

The minister expressed satisfaction that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s labour laws are recognized nationally, and that other provinces have followed their labour laws. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Labour Directorate has performed well in the last three decades, as no registered factory has shut down despite the province’s backwardness in industrialization, and worker compensations have been paid on time.