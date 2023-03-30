Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday unanimous­ly adopted “The Su­preme Court (Practice and Procedures) Bill, 2023 and “The Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill, 2023 after detailed consideration and rec­ommended for approval from the National As­sembly. Chaired by MNA Ch. Mahmood Bashir Virk at Parliament House, the Commit­tee, however, deferred “The Code of Civil Pro­cedure (Amendment) Bill 2023 (Government Bill) and “The Constitu­tion (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Article 204).

The meeting was at­tended by MNAs Us­man Ibrahim, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Mu­hammad Moeen Watoo, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fate­mi, Dr. Samina Matloob, Ms. Nafeesa Shah, Qa­dir Khan Mandokhail, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Ms. Kish­war Zehra, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Min­ister for Law and Jus­tice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister of State for Law and Justice along with Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice.