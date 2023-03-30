Share:

KARACHI - Rs194,000 fine was imposed against 196 profiteers on 7th of Ramdan whiel a shop in district Korangi was also sealed under the campaign against the commodity price violators. Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon supervised the campaing personally, according to a statement issued on Wednesday. He directed all the deputy commissioners and all other concerned officials of district administration and bureau of supply department to keep continue the campaign initiated by the city administration to ensure the essential food items available to the common men during the holy month of Ramadan at official rates.

In this connection, the whatsapp group has also been created by the office of commissioner so as to remain in touch with the deputy commissioners and other officials of district administrations . He also has paid various visits to the different parts of districts including central, South Keamari and east to review the arrangements for bachat bazaars and price checking activities being undertaken by the district administration officials. During his visit to the district central, he ordered the officials to personally supervise the sale of food items at official prices to provide relief to the common men. He went around the different areas of the district including North Karachi market, Hadi Market Nazimbad, Dakkhana Liaqaqatabad, Haidery Market North Nazimabad, Landhi Kotal and North Nazimbad.