KARACHI - The idea to host Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 matches in Bangladesh has been discussed at the ICC meetings last week, reported a renowned cricket website on Wednesday. According to ESPN Cricinfo, in informal discussions on the sidelines of the board meetings in Dubai, PCB insisted to apply the same hybrid Asia Cup model for the World Cup as well.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup and Pakistan’s participation in the Men’s ODI World Cup has been in jeopardy after the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) refused to tour Pakistan for the Asian event on political grounds.

The BCCI maintained their stance of not touring Pakistan for the Asia Cup, while the PCB was adamant that if they do not, then Pakistan might not travel to India for the World Cup in October-November. Reportedly, PCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are gradually moving towards a compromise and have nearly agreed to host India matches o a neutral venue while the rest of the Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan. In the latest development, however, ESPN Cricinfo suggested that Bangladesh had been proposed as a neutral venue for Pakistan matches during the ICC ODI World Cup in India later this year.

Earlier, the General Manager of Cricket for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Wasim Khan also claimed that Pakistan may play their matches of the upcoming ICC event at a neutral venue. Wasim Khan said Pakistan would also not play their matches in India and they might get shifted to a neutral country.

“I don’t think that Pakistan will play their matches in India. I think their matches will also be held at a neutral venue just like India’s Asia Cup matches,” he had said. It may be noted here that the uncertainty around the 2023 Asia Cup began in October last year when the ACC president, and BCCI secretary, Jay Shah refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan and has since been trying to shift the tournament to a neutral venue.