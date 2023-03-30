ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday said that the Parliament had the powers to legislate for improvement of administrative affairs.
He said the Constitution of Pakistan was the guarantor of maintaining a balance between all the institutions.
Talking to 18-member delegation of women parliamentarians belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which called on him here the prime minster appreciated their active role in the Parliament. "Women comprise 51 percent of country's total population, therefore the participation of women in the legislation process is very important," he said adding that the government was working for women's inclusion in every sector.
He said during his tenure, the government had taken several steps to empower women that also include the legislation about women rights.
‘GAS LOADSHEDDING’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured that the government would address the issue of gas load-shedding during Sehr and Iftar, being faced by consumers in different parts of the country. The prime minister, responding to a point of order raised by Member of National Assembly Syed Agha Rafiullah, told the House that he had already taken notice of the matter. He told the House that he had also summoned the meeting to be held later in the day, to discuss the issue of gas load-shedding. “We will leave no stone unturned to address this issue,” the prime minister assured the House. Earlier, on a point of order, the parliamentarian from Karachi’s Malir area drew the House’s attention to the problem of gas load-shedding being faced by the people, particularly those of Karachi, during Sehr and Iftar. He said though the prime minister had already taken notice of the situation, the Sui Southern Gas Company needed to be directed to resolve the issue and provide uninterrupted supply during Sehr and Iftar.
‘DEVELOPMENT OF GWADAR’
PM Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the development of Balochistan, particularly Gwadar, was among the priorities of the government.
The prime minister, in a meeting with Member of National Assembly Aslam Bhootani, who called on him here, said Gwadar also possessed great importance with regard to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Aslam Bhootani informed the prime minister about the problems and the ongoing development projects in his constituency also consisting of Gwadar and Lasbela. PM Shehbaz assured the MNA to resolve all the problems being faced by his constituency.