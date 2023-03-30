Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday said that the Parliament had the powers to legis­late for improvement of administrative affairs.

He said the Constitu­tion of Pakistan was the guarantor of maintain­ing a balance between all the institutions.

Talking to 18-mem­ber delegation of wom­en parliamentarians belonging to the Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which called on him here the prime minster appreci­ated their active role in the Parliament. "Wom­en comprise 51 percent of country's total pop­ulation, therefore the participation of women in the legislation pro­cess is very important," he said adding that the government was work­ing for women's inclu­sion in every sector.

He said during his tenure, the government had taken several steps to empower women that also include the legislation about women rights.

‘GAS LOADSHEDDING’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday as­sured that the government would address the issue of gas load-shedding during Sehr and Iftar, being faced by con­sumers in different parts of the country. The prime min­ister, responding to a point of order raised by Member of National Assembly Syed Agha Rafiullah, told the House that he had already taken notice of the matter. He told the House that he had also summoned the meeting to be held later in the day, to discuss the issue of gas load-shedding. “We will leave no stone unturned to ad­dress this issue,” the prime minister assured the House. Earlier, on a point of order, the parliamentarian from Ka­rachi’s Malir area drew the House’s attention to the prob­lem of gas load-shedding be­ing faced by the people, partic­ularly those of Karachi, during Sehr and Iftar. He said though the prime minister had already taken notice of the situation, the Sui Southern Gas Compa­ny needed to be directed to resolve the issue and provide uninterrupted supply during Sehr and Iftar.

‘DEVELOPMENT OF GWADAR’

PM Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the develop­ment of Balochistan, particu­larly Gwadar, was among the priorities of the government.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Member of Na­tional Assembly Aslam Bhoot­ani, who called on him here, said Gwadar also possessed great importance with regard to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Aslam Bhootani informed the prime minister about the problems and the ongoing de­velopment projects in his con­stituency also consisting of Gwadar and Lasbela. PM She­hbaz assured the MNA to re­solve all the problems being faced by his constituency.