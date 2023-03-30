Share:

“My path will weave

The way you say

There is no doubt

You’ll create the way”

–William O’Brien

Deep underneath a mountain near Niaca in Mexica, there were miners who were searching for fresh ore deposits back in 2000. Instead of finding what they were looking for, they discovered massive milky-white crystals that towered around them. The area became to be known as the Cave of Crystals, which is 290m underground, and it supported by a mountain which is rich in zinc, lead and silver. Since its discovery, many have ventured deep into the cave to understand how and when it came into being.