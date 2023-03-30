Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) General Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair and President Syed Azhar Ali Shah have congratulated Arshad Nadeem on receiving the Presidential Award.

Talking to The Nation, Moazzam Khan said: “We are thankful to Governor Punjab Balighur Rahman as well as all the government officials for awarding Arshad Nadeem with the Presidential Award because it was the Olympian javelin thrower’s right which was given to him by the government.

“But at the same time, the athletic federation and their coaches should also be praised, who worked hard day and night to make Arshad Nadeem a national hero and a source of pride for Pakistan today,” he added. Along with this, Moazzam Khan also congratulated all the other sportsmen, who were honored with the Presidential Award, who raised the green flag of Pakistan and won laurels for it across the globe.