ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the total mass of plastic waste generated in Pakistan was equal to the size of two K-2 mountains.
The federal minister was addressing Policy Dialogue organized by SDPI and UNEP titled “Exploring the Potential of Circular Economy in Pakistan”. Senator Rehman said that Pakistan was one of the top 10 countries affected by environmental degradation. “33 million people in the country were affected by the floods. We have never seen such a huge destruction caused by climate change,” she added. The Minister said that Pakistan’s major stakeholders would have to be involved in controlling waste management. Another challenge, she said the country is facing is its dwindling water reserves. “We have a system of rivers which is the lifeline of Pakistan. Natural calamity floods have badly affected the economy of Pakistan with a loss of its 9 percent GDP.”