ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednes­day said the total mass of plastic waste generated in Pakistan was equal to the size of two K-2 mountains.

The federal minister was address­ing Policy Dialogue organized by SDPI and UNEP titled “Exploring the Potential of Circular Economy in Pakistan”. Senator Rehman said that Pakistan was one of the top 10 countries affected by environmen­tal degradation. “33 million people in the country were affected by the floods. We have never seen such a huge destruction caused by climate change,” she added. The Minister said that Pakistan’s major stake­holders would have to be involved in controlling waste management. An­other challenge, she said the coun­try is facing is its dwindling water reserves. “We have a system of riv­ers which is the lifeline of Pakistan. Natural calamity floods have badly affected the economy of Pakistan with a loss of its 9 percent GDP.”