Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the martyrdom of four policemen including a DSP in a militant attack in Lakki Marwat.

The sacrifices rendered by police officers and personnel in the war against terrorism were unforgettable, the premier said in a tweet while praying for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

لکی مروت میں عسکریت پسندوں کے حملے کے نتیجے میں ڈی ایس پی سمیت 4 پولیس اہلکاروں کی شہادت پر دل دکھی اور رنجیدہ ہے۔ دہشت گردی کے خلاف جنگ میں ہمارے پولیس افسران/جوانوں کی قربانیاں ناقابل فراموش ہیں۔اللہ تعالی شہداء کو اپنے جوار رحمت میں جگہ دے اور زخمیوں کو جلد صحت یابی عطا کرے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 30, 2023

According to sources, a portion of police station also collapsed in the bomb attack, burying several police officials under the debris. An armoured vehicle which was dispatched as reinforcement was also targeted by the terrorists.

DSP Lakki Marwat Iqbal Mohmand was among the martyred police officials. The terrorists, however, managed to escape from the scene after exchange of fire with police.

Police and rescue teams have shifted the bodies of martyred and injured police officials to hospital.

The other martyred police officials include, Karamat, Waqar and Ali Marjan while injured officials were identified as Head Constable Farooq Shah, Constable Gultiaz, Constable Asghar, Constable Amanat, Constable Arif and Constable Sardar Ali.