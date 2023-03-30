Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has finalized 32 disciplines and four exhibition sports including women’s cricket for the upcoming National Games, scheduled to take place in Quetta from May 15 to 23.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, the POA revised the list of sports disciplines and exhibition sports for the 34th chapter of the National Games. Earlier, the body included 31 categories and three exhibition sports for the event. The decision was taken after discussion and thorough consideration in the meeting of all stakeholders held on March 6 in Lahore.

The four exhibition sports now include Futsal (Men and Women), Throwball (Men and Women), Canoe and Kayak, along with women’s cricket. Details further suggest that a large number of male and female athletes will participate in the event for which POA requested provincial Olympic associations, Islamabad Olympic Association, services, departments and concerned sports federations to take appropriate action for the preparation, participation and conduct of the games in a befitting manner.