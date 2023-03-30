Share:

NASHVILLE-Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said police have met with The Covenant School shooter’s parents and school officials and have yet to uncover any specific issues or problems in the attacker’s past.

“As of right now, we don’t have any indication there was any problems at the school or at home,” Drake told CNN on Wednesday. “We can’t confirm any type of problems at this time.” The chief’s comments come as police have worked to answer the yet unanswerable: Why did 28-year-old Audrey Hall decide to storm into a private Christian school and murder three children and three adults? The deadly rampage Monday morning at Covenant lasted about 14 minutes before the shooter was shot and killed by police. The assailant killed three 9-year-olds as well as a custodian, a substitute teacher and the head of the school. The massacre marked the 19th shooting at a school or university in just the past three months that left at least one person wounded, a CNN count shows. It was among 130 mass shootings this year in the US with at least four wounded, excluding the shooting, and it was the deadliest US school shooting since last May’s massacre in Uvalde.