ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed that he had always played a role for the resolution of nation­al issues and was now ready to make such ef­forts with a ‘crises res­olution role’ in the cur­rent situation.

In an interview with a private news channel, the president, to a query re­garding approval of the judi­cial reforms bill, replied that it could have been tabled in the Parliament at an appropri­ate time, considering the ongo­ing situation. He said he had heard different analysis, opin­ions and discussions related to the judicial reforms and opined that it might be addressed after taking the judiciary into confi­dence as well.

Responding to another ques­tion, he said he would take the right decision over the said bill after receiving the final docu­ment. The president observed that the use of force could give rise to issues and in democrat­ic countries, issues were being addressed through the develop­ment of consensus.

He said the pressure on in­stitutions led to cracks and stressed that the Constitution should not be disfigured.

The president regretted that in the past, the 1973 Consti­tution was wrapped after four years of its enforcement.

He observed that in the cur­rent situation, division of think­ing was apparent whether it was within the political parties, parliament or judiciary and un­derlined that they all should strive to save Pakistan and the Constitution. Regarding a ques­tion about the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan’s decision to set a new date for polls in Punjab, the president said the Supreme Court was seized of the issue and it would decide it.

But after listening and read­ing media reports, he wondered if the holding of the election de­pended upon the issues. The na­tion wanted a responsible out­come, he added.

The president, to a query, re­plied that if polls were not held within 90 days, the institutions concerned should accept the re­sponsibility for the delay.

In the tussle between the democratic forces, there might be opportunities for the undem­ocratic forces, he added. About the prime minister’s letter in re­sponse to his earlier letter, the president maintained that due to the responsibility of his of­fice, he could not remain ‘deaf and dumb’ regarding the recent human rights incidents as high­lighted by the media.

He said during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf government, he had talked to the then minister for human rights over such issues as he could not ignore them. He agreed that the rights issue during 2021 was not good and it grew in the succeeding year.

The president to anoth­er question said the differ­ence of opinion in the judicia­ry was possible as witnessed in the United States and the Unit­ed Kingdom, but he stressed, personality-based differences were not good. Talking about his audio leak, he trashed it as irrelevant and said he had been advocating for respecting peo­ple’s privacy and encroaching on individuals’ privacy as un­ethical, immoral and illegal as it fell into ‘Gheebat’. The presi­dent said the polarization in so­ciety was too dangerous and he wanted to reduce it.

Referring to his past role in diffusing political tensions, the president said he could not suc­ceed in his efforts. President Alvi said the present chief of army staff’s statement regard­ing the military’s role provided a window for the politicians to work collectively for the demo­cratic system.

Expressing his concerns, the president said the federal and provincial governments could not announce awards for any individual under relevant con­stitutional provisions, as it was a prerogative of the president.

He said he had raised the issue during the PTI’s tenure.