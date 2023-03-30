Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 202.48 points, a negative change of 0.51 percent, closing at 39,879.89 points against 40,082.37 points the previous day. A total of 108,795,600 shares were traded during the day as compared to 87,215,381 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 3.212 billion against Rs. 3.312 billion on the last trading day. As many as 319 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 79 of them recorded gains and 203 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 37 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Telecard Limited with 12,447,500 shares at Rs.7.90 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 9,398,662 shares at Rs.1.18 per share and Pakistan Alumin with 7,638,000 shares at Rs.37.82 per share. Khyber Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.25.79 per share price, closing at Rs.369.70, whereas the runner-up was Shield Crop.with an Rs.20.89 rise in it’s per share price to Rs.304.00.