Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Thursday observed that the constitution was facing a challenge and they were hoping that the constitution would reign supreme.

Their statements come as the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 sails through the Senate following ratification from the National Assembly.

PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, flanked by PTI general secretary Asad Umar and PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry, said the nation was looking up to the SC for the verdict. “It could be a milestone in history and we are hoping that the constitution will reign supreme”, he added.

He went on to say that election was the only way to strengthen democracy adding that the people were seeing that the way toward elections was being blocked. “The powers of the SC could only be increased but not limited and we have expectations from the judiciary”, he added.

Mr Chaudhry said the constitution was encountering a challenge adding that it was being attempted to defeat the SC. “The constitution does not accept any government after 90 days [of the dissolution of assemblies] and the country is being ruled with oppression”, he added. People ranking from magistrate to apex court judges, he said, were facing pressure.

He continued by saying that the PTI was standing beside the constitution and the top court. “Orders of courts are being glossed over and the incumbent government is not calling the shots”, he added. The government should refrain from, he said, intervening with judicial affairs.

Mr Umar said the constitution was in danger and it was sacred for everyone adding that the PTI was standing to defend the constitution. “We strongly condemn the government’s move [to pass the bill] and we have equal respect for all SC judges”, he added. Pressure on top court judges, he said, was akin to an attack on national security and the constitutional system.

He alluded that only the constitution could help steer the country out of crisis adding that people should sand beside the SC to defend the constitution. “It was the SC’s ruling that had brought PDM to the federal government”, he added.