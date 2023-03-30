Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rain wind/thunderstorm is expect­ed on Thursday in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Islamabad, north-eastern Ba­lochistan and lower Sindh. How­ever, isolated hailstorm (snow over upper high mountains) is expected during the forecast pe­riod. According to Pakistan Me­teorological Department, isolat­ed heavy falls are also likely in north-eastern Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thurs­day. As per synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and persist over upper parts during next few days. During the past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country. Howev­er, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Balochistan, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, south Punjab and Jaco­babad. Rainfall (mm) measured during last 24 hours including Balochistan: Zhob 50, Quetta (Sheikh Manda 24, Samungli 17), Panjgur 18, Khuzdar 08, Kalat 07, Lasbella 06, Turbat 02, Gawadar 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Ban­nu 07, Parachinar 06, Dir (Upper 04, Lower 01), Malam Jabba 04, Cherat, Pattan 02, D.I.Khan (Air­port, City 01), Punjab: Layyah, Kot Addu 04, Bhakkar 02, Attock, Joharabad 01 and Sindh: Jaco­babad 02mm. Today’s Record­ed Highest Maximum Tempera­ture’s (°C): Shaheed Benazirabad 37, Sakrand, Hyderabad, Khair­pur and Mohenjo Daro 36.