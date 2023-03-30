Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party Central Pun­jab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed said on Wednesday that re­moval of Pakistan from the Europe­an Union list of high-risk countries was the result of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision and efforts. In a press statement, he said that after the removal from the list, exports would be in­creased to the European countries and image of the country would be improved. He said the EU initiative was a breath of fresh air for the Pakistani business community. Bi­lawal and Naveed Qamar’s day and night hard work had paid off to the nation, he said. He said the minis­ters of PPP had proved that they could positively contribute in the national progress.