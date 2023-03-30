Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee witnessed 36 paisas devaluation against the dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 283.91 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 283.55. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 283.7 and Rs 286.5 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 45 paisas that closed at Rs 307.50 against the last day’s closing of Rs 307.05, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen closed at Rs 2.15 with a 01 paisa decrease; whereas a surge of 56 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 349.89 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 349.33. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham went up by 10 paisas and Saudi Riyal increased by 11 paisas to close at Rs 77.30 and Rs 75.60 respectively.