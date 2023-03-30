Share:

The unfading shadow of the corona epidemic still follows us. Its sufferings were both physical and mental. Our strategies did not prove to overcome the fears of this deadly epidemic. All spheres of services were badly affected, including banking. As a good gesture on the festive occasion of Eid Ul Fitr, the State Bank of Pakistan was providing fresh currency notes to the general public all over the country, but this service was suspended for the last three years. As the corona epidemic is under control, we will endorse the good gesture of the SBP if it restores the service as usual at the coming Eid Ul Fitr.

DR. MUKHTAR ALI TURI,

Parachinar.