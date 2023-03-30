Share:

Supreme Court of Pakistan fixed the case regarding Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections for tomorrow (Friday) after the previous bench was dismantled.

Justice Aminuddin Khan apologized from hearing the case, and a fresh bench would now hear the case on Friday.

The comprising of the bench would also be decided tomorrow.

Earlier today, when the 5-member bench came to hear the case, Justice Khan announced that he would not hear the case referring to the judgment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Justice Khan left the courtroom after making the announcement and the larger bench hearing the case was disassembled, and the case was adjourned for tomorrow.

Previously in the proceeding,

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf legal representative Barrister Ali Zafar and Election commission’s lawyer Sajeel Swati completed their arguments.

ECP’s lawyer argued that according to the constitution, elections were to be held within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies, but the constitution also says it to be in a feasible environment.

He further said, ECP followed court orders by announcing the election date of March 1 but the elections were postponed till October 8 due to the security situation and financial issues.

Chief Justice remarked that if ECP could not find a way, then we will.

Justice Jamal Ahmad Mandokhail clarified his remarks that according to him, were misquoted by some reporters. Justice Jamal Mandokhel upheld his three-four decision.

The internal matter remarks were regarding court rules, he clarified.

Four judges dismissed the PTI’s petition, he added.

The Supreme Court yesterday sought a written assurance from the PTI to reduce the political temperature.

The court also called for an answer from the ministry of interior and defense about the timeframe of the creation of a feasible environment for elections.