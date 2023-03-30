Share:

Peshawar - president, sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (sCCI) Muhammad Ishaq has asked the government to stop being a stepmother to the Khyber pakhtunkhwa business community and allow the province’s business activities to flourish. Mr Ishaq said in a statement issued here on wednesday that it is completely unfair to shut down business premises and commercial hubs by 8:30 pM to enforce the energy Conservation Plan.

The sCCI chief stated that the energy conservation plan was not implemented in punjab because commercial markets and bazaars remained open until late at night, reflecting the government’s double-standard policy. Under the current conditions, he added, business and commercial activities have already slowed. On the other hand, he claimed that the business community is being forced to starve, and he warned that the government’s policy of double standards was unacceptable to them. he threatened that if Khyber pakhtunkhwa’s stepmotherly attitude was not immediately reversed, the sCCI and business community would be forced to go on strike.

Mr Ishaq stated that the traders’ community’s concerns about the early closure of business premises and commercial hubs were addressed with higher authorities, but to no avail. Fasting people/customers, according to the Chamber president, prefer nighttime shopping over early morning hours, but when they (shoppers) thronged to bazaars after breaking fasts, authorities began forcibly closing markets and shopping malls and imposing heavy fines on them, which he called unfair. He urged the federal and provincial governments, as well as the officials in charge, to allow business premises and commercial hubs to remain open until late at night to make it easier for shoppers.

The sCCI chief also expressed grave concern about the establishment of checkpoints at various locations in peshawar Cantonment, claiming that not only do unnecessary irritants impede smooth traffic flow, but customers are also having difficulty quickly reaching the bazaars and shopping markets in the Cantt area. He urged the government and relevant authorities to remove obstacles and checkpoints in the Cantonment area to make it easier for people/customers and to ensure smooth traffic flow.