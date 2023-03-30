Share:

Senate today passed “the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill, 2023”.

It was moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Sharing main features of the bill, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said it proposes constitution of the benches and allocation of cases by a committee comprising Chief Justice and two senior most judges.

He said the right of appeal has been given under the bill. He said such a law was the longstanding demand of the bar councils and bar associations.

Besides, the House passed two more bills. These included: The Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill, 2023 and “and “The Inter Boards Coordination Commission Bill, 2023”.

“The Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill, 2023” and “The Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah Bill, 2023” were also introduced in the House.

The House will now meet again tomorrow at 10:30 in the morning.