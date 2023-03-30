ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Wednesday summoned fresh session of the Senate for today in a move to take up the proposed law curtailing powers of the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice in individual capacity. According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of upper house of the parliament to meet on Thursday morning. The President has called the session in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution. A fiery sitting is expected today as opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will oppose the government move to introduce a bill that clips powers of the chief justice.
Our Staff Reporter
March 30, 2023
