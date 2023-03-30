Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Wednes­day summoned fresh session of the Senate for today in a move to take up the proposed law curtailing powers of the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice in individual capac­ity. According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the ses­sion of upper house of the parlia­ment to meet on Thursday morning. The President has called the session in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution. A fiery sitting is ex­pected today as opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will oppose the government move to introduce a bill that clips powers of the chief justice.