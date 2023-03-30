Share:

KARACHI - Secretary Food Sindh Raja Khurram Shehzad said on Wednesday that the Sindh government is providing resources to Sindh Food Authority in order to improve its efficiency. Sindh Food Department Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla has given clear instructions to ensure quality food items and free from adulteration to the people of Sindh. This he said while speaking at a ceremony held to hand over vehicles here at the office of Director General Excise and Taxation Sindh. One vehicle is for Larkana and Sukkur Divisions and second is for Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas Divisions. Speaking on this occasion، DG SFA Agha Fakhar while thanking Chawla and Shehzad, expressed his hope that those two vehicles would improve working of Sindh Food Authority. He said that we were ensuring quality food items free from adulteration to the people of the province and for this purpose special teams had been formed to monitor food items at markets, stalls, hotels and restaurants etc.