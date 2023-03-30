Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday fixed for hearing a constitutional petition filed by PTI’s focal person Hassaan Khan Niazi’s father against registration of cases and arrest of his son. Hassaan Niazi’s father Hafeezullah Niazi appeared before Sindh High Court with his lawyers. He prayed to court that the case pertaining to his son’s arrest be heard today (Wednesday).

Justice KK Agha replied that court had immense burden of other cases on Wednesday so hearing of the petition was not possible on the same day. He remarked that court will begin hearing of the plea on Thursday. The SHC fixed for hearing Hafeezullah’s plea for March 30. Hafeezullah, in his petition, took the stance that his son was being involved and arrested in fake and baseless cases. He prayed to the court to declare his son Hassaan Niazi’s arrest as illegal and null and void.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Khan Niazi was taken into custody by a Karachi police team from Lahore. The four-member team of the Karachi police reached Lahore to arrest Niazi. Investigation officials said Hassaan Niazi will be produced before the court on Wednesday (March 29].

A case had been registered against the PTI leader at the Jamshed Quarter police station in Karachi on allegations of delivering provocative speeches. On Monday, an anti-terrorism court had granted two-day transit remand of Barrister Hassaan Niazi for Karachi. Police produced Niazi in the ATC on Monday and sought from the court his transit remand for an appearance in a Karachi court in connection with a case. The court granted the remand after which four policemen visited Lahore to take him along.