FAISALABAD - An annual second­ary school certificate (10th grade and composite) exam­ination 2023 will start from April 1 under the Board of Intermediate and Second­ary Education (BISE) Fais­alabad. A total of 158,705 candidates will appear in the examination. The board has established 553 exami­nation centres for boys and girls separately in Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Faisalabad. Secretary board Dr Saleem Taqi Shah told media here Wednesday that 10th grade exam would end on April 17 and 9th grade will commence from April 18. The practical exams will commence from May 15. He said that roll number slips had been dispatched to pri­vate and regular candidates; however, if anyone did not receive the slip, he could contact matric branch by visiting the board office.